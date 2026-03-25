Odisha govt eases approvals to boost PNG rollout ​

Bhubaneswar, March 25 (IANS) In a move to fast-track the expansion of clean energy infrastructure across urban Odisha, the State Housing and Urban Development Department has issued a comprehensive order to simplify and expedite approval processes for City Gas Distribution projects.​

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According to an official press statement issued on Wednesday, the order was released by Usha Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department and Chairperson, IDCO. It reinforces the State Government’s commitment to promoting a gas-based economy and to enhancing access to clean, efficient fuel in urban areas.​

As per the order, Urban Local Bodies have been directed to waive permission fees for laying underground pipelines and related City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure.​

No fresh permissions will be required for ongoing or already sanctioned works, thereby removing procedural delays and ensuring continuity in project execution. ​

To further accelerate progress, the state government has emphasised time-bound approvals, with all concerned authorities instructed to dispose of applications promptly.​

Restrictions on road-cutting during certain periods have also been relaxed for CGD projects to avoid disruptions and maintain steady implementation.​

While facilitating ease of execution, the order also ensures accountability. CGD entities will be responsible for restoring roads and infrastructure at their own cost, in accordance with the prescribed standards.​

The Director, Municipal Administration, has been designated as the nodal authority for coordination and monitoring of CGD-related works across the state. ​

All departments, including Works, Water Resources, Energy, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, have been advised to extend full cooperation to ensure effective ground-level implementation.​

These measures will remain in force till June 30, 2026, or until further orders.​

The initiative is expected to significantly accelerate the rollout of PNG connections, promote cleaner fuel use, and strengthen urban infrastructure, contributing to Odisha’s transition towards a sustainable, energy-efficient future.​

--IANS

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