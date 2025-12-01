Odisha fast emerging as India’s most promising clean energy destination: Report

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Odisha is rapidly emerging as one of India’s most promising clean energy destinations, on the back of strong natural advantages, progressive policies and growing industrial demand, a report said on Monday.

With significant solar, wind and hydro potential, a strong port ecosystem and clear policy direction, the state can play a key role in supporting India’s clean energy targets for 2030 and its long-term net-zero vision.

"Odisha’s ports, its large industrial base and plans for energy storage and green hydrogen give it a unique opportunity to attract investment and become a green manufacturing hub for Eastern India," according to a joint report by EY-Assocham.

The report highlighted significant opportunities for hydrogen and ammonia exports from Odisha, considering the state’s well-developed port ecosystem, which gives it a strategic advantage in supplying markets such as Japan, Korea, and the European Union.

In addition, several major global players are already evaluating green hydrogen and ammonia projects along the eastern coastal corridor, positioning Odisha as an emerging hub for clean energy exports.

“Odisha’s strong foundation for green industrialisation is anchored in its port-based ecosystem at Paradeep, Dhamra and Gopalpur, its substantial renewable energy potential, and progressive incentives for green infrastructure and captive generation. The state’s 34 GW of pumped storage potential positions it to lead India’s energy storage transformation, enabling 24x7 renewable power and enhancing grid stability," said Somesh Kumar, Partner and Leader, Power and Utilities, EY India.

The report noted that the electricity demand of the state is projected to reach a peak of 10,564 MW by FY 2033–34, driven by industrial expansion and rising consumption.

To meet this surge, the state will require an estimated 26,237 MW of total contracted capacity additions over the next decade, reinforcing the urgent need for integrated planning and infrastructure readiness.

To address these challenges and opportunities, the report recommended that the Government of Odisha—particularly the Industries and Energy Departments—establish a dedicated State Energy Planning and Transformation Unit. This unit should focus on comprehensive planning for renewable energy, pumped storage, hydrogen production, ports, transmission, land pooling and financial mobilisation.

“Odisha is uniquely positioned at the intersection of industrial scale, renewable abundance and a world-class port ecosystem, giving it one of the strongest clean energy value propositions in India today," said Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, Chairman, Odisha State Development Council, Assocham.

--IANS

aps/na