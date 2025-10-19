Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to attend APEC CEO Summit in S. Korea

Seoul, Oct 19 (IANS) About 1,700 global business leaders, including Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, will gather in South Korea for a major business forum to be held on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the event's organiser said Sunday.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said it will host the APEC CEO Summit from October 28-31 in Gyeongju, about 275 kilometers southeast of Seoul, bringing together 1,700 participants from APEC member economies and global companies.

Among the attendees were Nvidia's Huang, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman, Google's Chief Marketing Officer for Asia Pacific Simon Kahn, Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser and Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD), were also on the attendance list.

KCCI Chairman Chey Tae-won will preside over the entire event, hosting the reception on the first day and delivering a welcoming remark on the second day.

Throughout the four-day forum, participants will discuss a wide range of global issues, including economic challenges, geopolitical cooperation, digital transformation, sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) strategies, digital currencies and future mobility.

The APEC Summit itself is slated for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the same venue, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold talks amid heightened trade tensions between the two nations.

