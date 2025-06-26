NTPC’s 3,300-MW power plant in Bihar to go fully operational from July 1

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) State-run power major NTPC on Thursday announced that its 3,300 MW Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar will become fully commercially operational from July 1.

This development comes as the last remaining unit under Stage I, Unit 3 of 660 MW, is set to begin commercial power supply.

“In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Unit 3 (660 MW) of Barh Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-I (3x660 MW) is declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 01.07.2025,” the company said in its stock exchange filing.

"With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis will become 60,978 MW & 82,080 MW, respectively," it added in the filing.

The Barh project consists of five units of 660 MW each, divided into two stages. Stage I includes three units, while Stage II has two.

With Unit 3 now ready for commercial operation, all five units of the project will be fully functional.

The earlier four units of the plant have already been commissioned over the years.

Units 1 and 2, both of 660 MW under Stage I, were commissioned in November 2021 and July 2023, respectively.

Under Stage II, Unit 4 and Unit 5 were commissioned earlier in November 2014 and February 2016.

The Barh Super Thermal Power Project is one of NTPC’s key ventures in Bihar and has been developed in phases to ensure a steady boost in power generation capacity in the region.

