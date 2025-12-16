NSE Sustainability recognises Adani Power for outstanding ESG performance, awards ‘Aspiring’ category

Ahmedabad, Dec 16 (IANS) In a fillip to its unwavering commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, Adani Power Ltd on Tuesday said that NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Limited, a subsidiary of NSE Indices Ltd and part of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) group, has appraised it based on publicly available information, and awarded a score of ‘65’ -- placing the company in “Aspiring” category.

Adani Power has been ranked higher than all other major thermal, mixed fuel, and integrated energy companies in the similar appraisal, reflecting its strategic focus on sustainable growth with responsible business practices.

Adani Power’s continuous focus on a wide range of ESG initiatives and its operational excellence is benchmarked against best industry standards.

India’s largest private sector power generator said it has implemented advanced emission management technologies like ‘Ultra Super Critical’ boilers to further reduce its carbon footprint and has invested in continuous monitoring and corrective systems.

In addition to energy efficiency measures, Adani Power has prioritised water conservation through the adoption of zero liquid discharge system, ensuring minimal impact on local water resources.

The Adani Group company has also expanded community development programmes, emphasising education, healthcare, and skill-building for communities.

Initiatives such as scholarship programmes for underprivileged students, health camps, and livelihood enhancement projects reflect Adani Power's commitment to inclusive growth.

The company also places a strong emphasis on workforce well-being, safety training, and promoting diversity and inclusion across its sites.

On Governance aspects, Adani Power performs better than the minimum requirements stipulated by regulations.

The percentage of independent directors in Nomination and Remuneration Committee is better than the compliance requirements.

Similarly, the Audit Committee's independent director representation is better than the statutory guidelines and the composition of the Risk Management Committee is better than the required threshold of independent directors.

The company has also adopted stringent supplier and contractor ESG standards, ensuring responsible practices throughout its value chain.

Through these initiatives, Adani Power continues to set new benchmarks for responsible and sustainable business in the energy sector.

Adani Power has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across 12 power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

--IANS

na/