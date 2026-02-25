NSE IX to open 30 overseas markets for Indian investors: Report

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Indian investors may soon be able to buy shares in 30 global markets through the NSE International Exchange.

The exchange plans to expand its recently launched global investing platform over the next three to six months, according to multiple media reports.

NSE IX Managing Director and CEO V Balasubramaniam said the exchange currently allows trading in US stocks and is working to add more international markets.

He said discussions are underway to include several G7 nations, including countries in Europe, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The NSE IX Global Access platform enables Indian investors to invest in overseas equities through a fully digital onboarding process.

Investors do not need a demat account to trade on the platform. The exchange follows a T+1 settlement cycle, which means trades are settled one day after the transaction.

The bourse has also highlighted tax and cost benefits. It will offer zero stamp duty, zero Securities Transaction Tax (STT), and zero capital gains tax for non-residents.

Trading on the platform will be dollar-denominated, with all trades, margins and settlements conducted in US dollars. This structure removes the need for currency conversion at the transaction level.

The trading window will remain open for 21 hours a day across two sessions, allowing investors to capture market movements in Asia, Europe and the United States, as per reports.

All transactions on the platform will be regulated by a single authority, the International Financial Services Centres Authority, which oversees operations in India’s International Financial Services Centres.

Separately, NSE IX said that in January it entered into a strategic partnership with the Finance Industry Development Council, a self-regulatory body for non-banking financial companies recognised by the Reserve Bank of India.

Under this partnership, NBFCs operating in GIFT IFSC will be able to raise funds through the NSE IX platform by listing debt and other financial instruments.

NSE IX operates as an international multi-asset exchange at GIFT City. The collaboration aims to expand access to debt and equity products within the IFSC ecosystem and support the long-term funding needs of NBFCs.

--IANS

pk