NSDL's Q1 profit surges 15 pc YoY to 89 crore, revenue declines

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The National Securities Depository's (NSDL) net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26) stood at Rs 89.63 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The newly listed stock depository firm had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 77.82 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26).

The NSDL posted a rise in its bottom line for the April–June quarter of FY26, even as revenue from operations declined. Revenue from operations for the depository was Rs 312 crore, a 7.5 per cent decrease from Rs 337 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

During the quarter, earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs 4.48.

Tighter cost control saw total expenses drop more than 14 per cent year over year to Rs 228 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 265 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, the company's total expenses in the preceding quarter stood at Rs 283 crore.

The NSDL has produced strong returns since its August 6 market debut, when the stock debuted on the BSE for Rs 880, 10 per cent higher than its initial public offering price.

Supported by solid fundamentals and a leading position in the depository sector, the Rs 4,000-crore IPO had drawn calls from analysts for long-term investments.

The stock reached an all-time high before easing, rising as much as 62 per cent from its listing price and almost 78 per cent above its IPO price.

The stock is still 46.5 per cent higher than its IPO price, highlighting the ongoing interest of investors.

NSDL shares closed 1.24 per cent higher at Rs 1,288.80 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday.

