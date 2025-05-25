NSDL clocks nearly 5 pc jump in Q4 net profit ahead of IPO

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), which is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO), on Sunday reported a 4.77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 83.3 crore for the quarter ending March 2025 (Q4 FY25), up from Rs 79.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

The NSDL’s total income also saw a healthy rise of 9.94 per cent, reaching Rs 394 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 358 crore in January-March 2024 (Q4 FY24).

For the full financial year 2024-25, the depository’s net profit surged by 24.57 per cent to Rs 343 crore in FY25, while total income grew 12.41 per cent to Rs 1,535 crore compared to the previous year (FY24).

The company’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY 2024-25, which is subject to approval by the shareholders.

The NSDL plays a crucial role in the Indian financial system by facilitating the holding and transfer of securities in dematerialised form.

Its demat account holders are spread across more than 99 per cent of the pin codes in India and in 186 countries worldwide, supported by over 63,000 service centres across all states and Union Territories during FY24.

Ahead of its IPO, the NSDL has reduced the size of the issue. The offer now consists of 5.01 crore shares, down from 5.72 crore shares initially mentioned in its draft prospectus.

The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), with shares being sold by existing stakeholders including the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), State Bank of India (SBI), and HDFC Bank.

Since it is an OFS, the NSDL will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. The markets regulator SEBI has extended the deadline for NSDL’s listing to July 31.

This upcoming listing will make the NSDL the country’s second publicly traded depository company after the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), which was listed in 2017.

