NRAI hails Delhi LG's move to scrap police NOC for restaurants, calls it a boost

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday welcomed the recent order by Delhi Lt Governor V. K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta that removes the requirement of obtaining a police ‘no-objection certificate’ (NOC) for running restaurants in the national capital, ikn a move aimed at boosting the ease of doing business,

Under the new rule, restaurants in Delhi will no longer need to obtain the Delhi Police Eating House Licence.

This change is expected to reduce red tape and simplify the process of opening and running food businesses in the city.

The order also applies to other businesses such as hotels, motels, guest houses, swimming pools, discotheques, amusement parks, video game parlours, and auditoriums.

According to the new directive, the power to issue licences will now shift from the Delhi Police to local bodies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), or the Delhi Cantonment Board.

The NRAI said this move would make it easier for businesses in the food and beverage (F&B) sector to operate smoothly.

"This decision will reduce administrative hurdles and significantly improve the ease of doing business in Delhi," it said in a statement.

"It will also encourage more investment in the F&B sector, which will ultimately benefit the government through increased revenue," it added.

The industry body added that thousands of restaurant owners, especially those running small and medium-sized businesses, are likely to benefit from this decision.

"Many of them have long complained about the complex and time-consuming process of getting various approvals and licences," it said.

NRAI President Sagar Daryani, NRAI President said: "Removing the requirement for the Delhi Police Eating House License is a significant relief for restaurateurs who have long faced unnecessary delays and complexities.”

“This reform will not only save time and resources but also foster a more vibrant, business-friendly environment for both existing and aspiring entrepreneurs in the F&B sector," Daryani stated.

NRAI's Delhi Chapter Head Sandeep Anand Goyle said the step will boost entrepreneurship, create more jobs, and help revive the ease of doing business in the food sector.

--IANS

pk/vd