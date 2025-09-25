Nothing’s CMF to become Indian brand; announces $100 million JV with Optiemus to create 1,800 jobs

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Smartphone maker Nothing has given its affordable sub-brand CMF a big push by turning it into an independent subsidiary with India as its global base for operations, research, and manufacturing, the company said on Thursday.

Alongside this move, the company has announced a $100 million joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom Limited.

The partnership is expected to create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years, as per the official statement.

With this collaboration, India will not only serve as the headquarters for CMF’s manufacturing but will also play a central role in transforming the country into a global hub for smartphone production and exports.

Nothing has already invested over $200 million in India -- highlighting the country’s importance in its growth strategy.

CMF, which was launched in 2023, has quickly made a mark in the budget smartphone and wearables segment.

The phones are priced under $200, a sweet spot in India where more than 42 per cent of all phones sold in the second quarter of 2025 fell in the $100–$200 price range, according to IDC data.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, said the joint venture marks a significant milestone in building CMF into India’s first truly global smartphone brand.

“India will play a key role in shaping the future of the global smartphone industry. With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to build CMF into a global brand, and our joint venture with Optiemus is a key step in that journey,” he said.

Optiemus, which has deep expertise in electronics manufacturing, will bring its engineering and production strengths to the partnership.

Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman of Optiemus, said the collaboration reflects the growing strength of the Indian ecosystem.

“Global brands choosing India to build is a testament to the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. This partnership goes beyond high-tech manufacturing – it will empower us to create export-ready products designed in India, showcasing the innovation and talent of our people to the world,” he said.

