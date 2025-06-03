Norway’s Crown Prince, Sonowal inaugurate India Pavilion at Nor-Shipping event in Oslo

Oslo, June 3 (IANS) Union Ports & Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined Norway's Crown Prince, Haakon, on Tuesday to jointly inaugurate the India Pavilion at Nor-Shipping, a premium global maritime event being held here.

Marking India’s first-ever participation in this premier global maritime event, the pavilion is designed to showcase the country’s maritime strengths and serve as a platform to foster alliances and cooperation with international maritime players, enhancing India’s capabilities in the sector.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by the Union Minister as both of them visited the stalls at the India pavilion. The Union Minister escorted the Crown Prince around the India Pavilion before taking him to show the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) model at the pavilion, which drew applause from the Norwegian royal.

The Crown Prince enquired about India’s maritime legacy and quipped that ‘India’s four thousand years old maritime history is older than Norwegian Viking maritime tradition’. The NMHC, being developed at Lothal in Gujarat, is aimed at preserving and showcasing India’s maritime heritage from the Indus Valley Civilisation up to this date. The NMHC is dedicated to the legacy of maritime heritage of India.

In his remarks on the occasion, Sonowal said: "India is embarking on an ambitious maritime journey — one that is simultaneously rooted in our heritage and geared for the future in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s philosophy of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' - Development as well as Heritage. It reminds us that as we build smart ports, modern ships, and digital infrastructure, we must also preserve and celebrate the ancient wisdom of our seas, our shipbuilders, and our sailors."

During his visit to the India Pavilion, the Crown Prince took a keen interest in India’s recent economic performance and expressed admiration for the country’s robust annual growth exceeding 6 per cent this year. He confirmed his upcoming visit to India later this year, accompanied by a high-level business delegation.

As a gesture of goodwill, Sonowal presented the Crown Prince with a commemorative plaque inspired by the Harappan civilisation. The Minister also extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to visit the upcoming NMHC and sought Norway’s cooperation in the project’s successful realisation.

At the India Pavilion in the Nor-Shipping event, there are leading Indian maritime companies such as Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Goa Shipyard Ltd, Mandovi Dry Docks, and L&T Shipbuilding. They are accompanied by key MSME players in the maritime sector.

Sonowal also highlighted the special bilateral relationship that both countries enjoy with each other. India and Norway, as key maritime nations, share a robust and growing partnership. Norwegian shipowners have offices in India, with Indian seafarers making up 10 per cent of their vessel crews. Indian shipyards, like Cochin Shipyard, have built several large Norwegian vessels, showcasing India's shipbuilding strength. The collaboration extends to the blue economy, with joint initiatives in marine spatial planning, pollution research, tsunami early warning systems, and deep-sea mining. The Joint Task Force on Blue Economy, established in 2019, continues to drive sustainable development and innovation in the maritime sector.

Sonowal became the first Indian Minister to visit the ‘Minnehallen Memorial’ in Stavern, paying tribute to fallen sailors with solemn respect. He paid obeisance and remembered the 86 Indian seafarers who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.

The Norwegian government has inscribed their names on copper plaques, which are now installed at the Minnehallen Memorial.

