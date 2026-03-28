Northeast is India's gateway to Global South: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Union Minister for Communication and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, said on Saturday that the Northeast is India's gateway to the Global South and holds potential as a strategic bridge for economic and cultural engagement.

Read More

Addressing the 15th edition of NEtym 2026 --- the annual cultural festival of the Northeast Cell at Hindu College -- University of Delhi, the Union Minister highlighted the region's growing importance in India's development trajectory.

He described the Northeast India region as the 'Ashtalakshmi' of India and lauded the festival as a platform showcasing the region's cultural richness, talent and energy.

Union Minister Scindia said his tenure as DoNER Minister over the past two years has deepened his understanding of the region's potential, noting that it can serve as a key link between India, Southeast Asia and the wider global landscape.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister highlighted the strong human capital of the region, pointing to high literacy levels of around 93 per cent, and emphasised the role of youth in driving growth across sectors.

Recalling his personal connect with the Northeast, Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke about his visits to all eight Northeastern states and praised the region's cultural heritage, describing its artistic traditions as deeply rooted and expressive.

He also paid tribute to noted cultural figures such as Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.

Highlighting government initiatives, Union Minister Scindia outlined programmes aimed at empowering youth and enhancing opportunities in the region.

He said the 'Northeast SPARKS' programme, implemented in partnership with ISRO, provides exposure to space science and advanced technologies to 800 students annually from the Northeast.

The Ashtalakshmi Darshan programme facilitates cultural exchange between students from the Northeast and other parts of the country, with more than 1,200 students already covered and plans to scale up significantly in the coming years.

He also announced that the Advancing NER portal, scheduled for launch in April 2026, will serve as a one-stop digital platform offering job opportunities, career pathways, entrance exam information and access to educational courses and institutions.

The Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development efforts in the Northeast have shifted from intent to implementation, with a focus on access, inclusion and opportunity.

He also urged the youth to play a key role in shaping the region's future, saying that the political narrative should move towards what the Northeast is becoming and its contribution to building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

--IANS

ag/khz