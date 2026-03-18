North India emerges as India’s Green Building powerhouse: Experts

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Strong momentum was witnessed in green building adoption across North India, with NCR emerging first followed by Uttar Pradesh, experts said on Wednesday.

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Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,673 IGBC‑registered projects covering 1.78 billion sq. ft. at the GreenTech Summit 2026 convened by the council reflecting the state’s rapid progress in embedding sustainability into its urban growth, the CII Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) said.

Delhi saw 794 projects spanning 0.63 billion sq. ft., and the region reinforced its position as a key contributor to India’s green building movement.

The broader NCR region has demonstrated even more significant scale, with a total of 2,475 registered projects covering 2.81 billion sq. ft. of green building footprint.

Uttar Pradesh's growth is distributed across major urban centres, with Noida and Greater Noida contributing 748 projects, Gurugram accounting for 651 projects as well as Faridabad and Ghaziabad together contributing 282 projects.

The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, technology innovators, and sustainability experts to accelerate the adoption of climate technologies across India’s built environment, the release said.

As India advances toward its Net Zero ambitions and the vision of Viksit Bharat by India@2047, the summit underscored the growing importance of green technologies, low-carbon materials, digitalization, and integrated design approaches in shaping a sustainable and resilient future, it added.

"As India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, with much of its infrastructure yet to be built, we have a unique opportunity to shape our cities through climate-resilient design, low-carbon technologies and digital innovation. The solutions we adopt today will determine the sustainability and resilience of our future cities,” said Baljit Singh, Co-Chair, IGBC Delhi Chapter & Executive Vice President, Brookfield Properties.

The accelerated adoption of green buildings is supported by progressive policy frameworks, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, it noted.

These include an additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for projects that are pre-certified or provisionally certified as IGBC Gold or above, along with an additional 5 per cent FAR offered free of charge by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for projects achieving similar ratings.

Across Asia-Pacific, green building certifications, energy monitoring, and tighter material compliance are raising baseline fit-out costs, a recent report has said.

—IANS

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