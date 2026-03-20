No price hike on regular petrol, all efforts underway to secure LPG supplies: Govt

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The government on Friday said there has been no price increase on regular petrol for consumers and the hike is limited to the premium fuel category, which accounts for only 3-4 per cent of total petrol sales.

Read More

Addressing the daily briefing, Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Joint Secretary, Marketing and Oil Refinery, Sujata Sharma said that petrol and diesel prices are deregulated and determined by the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

OMCs increased the price of premium petrol by over Rs 2 per litre with immediate effect, amid rising global crude prices triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia. The regular petrol prices have not been increased at the moment.

Sharma further said that domestic LPG supplies remain unaffected, with no dry-outs reported, even as production has been stepped up.

However, the official acknowledged that India’s energy position is "not self-sustainable" and continues to depend on imports.

Sharma said more than 13,700 PNG connections have been released to ease pressure on LPG usage. "There has been a reduction in panic booking, and 11,300 tonnes of commercial LPG have been supplied to consumers in the last one week," she informed.

"Around 7,500 consumers have shifted from LPG to PNG. The situation is still worrying due to the war, but no dry outs have been reported at our distributors. There is a significant reduction in panic booking, and yesterday, we received about 55 lakh refill booking requests," said Sharma.

All efforts are underway to secure LPG supplies, and the government is actively working to broaden its supply sources to ensure stability, she said, urging state governments to strengthen monitoring and enforcement systems to ensure smooth distribution.

Whether India would purchase Iranian oil following US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s recent remarks to "unsanction" Iranian oil at sea, Sharma said that it is “difficult to answer right now”.

Meanwhile, Special Secretary, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said there were no maritime incidents in the last 24 hours, with all 22 Indian vessels and seafarers remaining safe around the Strait of Hormuz.

--IANS

na/vd