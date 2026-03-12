No fuel shortage, avoid creating fake narratives: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) There is no fuel shortage, and India has sufficient crude oil stock at the moment, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, adding that people should not spread rumours and avoid creating fake narratives.

Read More

Speaking in Parliament, the minister stressed that the volume of energy in India is secure.

"India's crude supply position is secure, and the secured volume exceeds what Hormuz would have delivered. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outstanding diplomatic outreach and goodwill, India has secured crude volumes that exceed what the disrupted Strait of Hormuz could have delivered in the same period," Puri emphasised.

India is securing its energy needs by diversifying import sources beyond West Asia amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region, he said, adding that domestic gas supplies remain stable.

The country continues to receive energy imports through different sources and supply routes (India now imports crude from around 40 countries), ensuring stability in the country’s fuel availability despite the ongoing conflict in the region. According to Puri, the government has ensured that domestic consumers continue to receive full supplies of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG).

The minister emphasised that the government remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of affordable energy for households across the country.

"There is no shortage for domestic consumers, and there is no reason to panic," Puri said.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India continues to work extensively on extending assistance to Indian nationals in Iran and at the same time is also addressing issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and the country's energy security amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Responding to a question regarding the movement of vessels around the Strait of Hormuz, the MEA spokesperson said: "The External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. In the last one, they discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India’s energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything."

--IANS

na/vd