No compromise on agri or dairy in US deal, farmers fully protected: Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the India-US trade agreement fully safeguards the country's agricultural interests, particularly those of the farm and dairy sectors.

Addressing the media here, Chouhan reiterated that India’s staple grains, fruits, major crops, millets, and dairy products remain completely secure and face no threat whatsoever.

He emphasised that the interests of small and large farmers alike have been fully protected, and that the agreement will create fresh opportunities rather than risks for Indian agriculture.

"No market segment has been opened in a manner that could harm Indian farmers, and all major crops, food grains, fruits and dairy products remain shielded," he said.

On the recent X post by the US Treasury Secretary about increased access for American farm products, Chouhan said that Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has already clarified the facts in Parliament.

"India has not opened its markets in any way that puts pressure on domestic farmers, and the protections for key agricultural commodities remain intact," he reiterated.

The Agriculture Minister further stated that India already exports rice to many countries, including the United States, and recently recorded exports worth around Rs 63,000 crore.

He stated that reduced tariffs will directly benefit India’s rice, spices and textile exports, and that growth in textile exports will help millions of cotton-growing farmers.

The minister affirmed that the deal is unequivocally in the interest of Indian farmers and opens up new export avenues, despite the misinformation being spread by the opposition.

"All details of the agreement will be shared in due course. The core principle remains clear and unchanged: the interests of Indian farmers are fully protected," he added.

Chouhan also stressed the need for clear communication to prevent confusion or fear among farmers, given the enormous size of the agricultural sector.

"Farmers are our annadata, the providers of life. Their welfare is the nation’s welfare, and their interests are absolutely secure," the minister stressed.

