Nitin Gadkari highlights need to use technology, AI to boost farmers' incomes

Nagpur, Nov 23 (IANS) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday emphasised the need to use technology and AI to improve agricultural production and enhance earnings of farmers.

Addressing a workshop on AI in agriculture at Agrovision 2025, Gadkari said: "We need to form an organisation of farmer producer companies for the progress and development of farmers. With farmer producer companies, they can utilise agriculture equipment, tractor, harvester and other things and it will make it easy to pay loans."

The minister also said that all problems of farmers should be solved at commissionerate level in districts through the farmer producer company.

The workshop was organised by Agrovison, of which Nitin Gadkari is the chief patron. The Union minister also mentioned the various initiatives taken by Agrovision to improve agriculture and crop diversification in Maharashtra.

Mahindra and Mahindra showcased a range of alternative fuel tractors at Agrovision 2025¸ in Nagpur. The tractors were developed at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.

"Mahindra is committed to leading India’s shift to alternative fuel technologies and driving cleaner, smarter, and sustainable farming solutions. Our presence at Agrovision 2025 underscores this commitment as we showcase innovative tractors and technologies that will shape the future of Indian agriculture, aligned with the Government of India’s vision toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070," said Veejay Nakra, President, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, in a statement

The tractors on display include Mahindra’s CNG and Compressed Biogas (CBG) tractors which the company said ensures operational efficiency while to make farming more economical and eco-friendlier.

Mahindra also showcased its electric tractor which the company said represents a bold step toward sustainable farming, combining zero-emission technology with advanced performance and efficiency. Designed to reduce operating costs and minimise environmental impact, Mahindra’s electric tractor technology offers farmers a smooth, powerful, and reliable experience, with instant torque, no power drops and a smooth, differentiated operating experience, according to a company statement.

