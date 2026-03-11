NITI Aayog showcases Aspirational Districts programme to German delegation

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) A delegation from Germany-based Global Bridges visited NITI Aayog on Wednesday to understand the Government’s flagship development initiatives aimed at improving governance and service delivery at the district and block levels.

The interaction focused on the Aspirational Districts Programme and the Aspirational Blocks Programme, which seek to accelerate development outcomes in relatively underdeveloped regions of the country.

The meeting was chaired by Rohit Kumar, Additional Secretary and Mission Director for the programmes at NITI Aayog.

He explained the design, implementation framework and impact of the initiatives during the discussion.

Kumar said the programmes are based on the principles of ‘3C’ -- convergence, collaboration and competition -- along with ‘3F’ -- funds, functions and functionaries.

These principles help ensure better coordination between central ministries, state governments and district and block administrations.

He added that the programmes aim to improve key development indicators in sectors such as health, education, agriculture, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure.

The official also highlighted that the initiatives rely heavily on data-driven monitoring systems.

Real-time dashboards and regular engagement with field-level officials help track progress, identify gaps and support evidence-based decision-making at district and block levels.

The German delegation, led by Stefan Traeger, appreciated the progress made under the programmes and praised the strong monitoring framework and the use of data-driven governance.

During the visit, the delegation also toured the Viksit Bharat Strategy Room at NITI Aayog.

Officials demonstrated how data analytics and visualisation tools are being used to generate insights, identify development gaps and support policymaking across the Centre, states and districts.

