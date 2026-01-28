NITI Aayog launches ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0’ to boost development in aspirational areas

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) NITI Aayog on Wednesday launched ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0’, a three-month nationwide campaign starting from January 28 and running till April 14, 2026, to improve key development indicators in Aspirational Districts and Blocks across India.

The campaign aims to achieve full coverage, also known as saturation, of important services related to health, nutrition, education, sanitation and animal welfare.

The initiative was inaugurated by NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R Subrahmanyam in the presence of senior officials, including Rohit Kumar, Mission Director of the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme, along with planning secretaries, district collectors, development partners and officers from states and districts.

Building on the success of the first Sampoornata Abhiyan held in 2024, the new phase focuses on improving six key indicators in Aspirational Blocks.

These include ensuring that young children regularly receive supplementary nutrition under the ICDS scheme, improving the measurement of children at Anganwadi centres, providing functional toilets and drinking water in Anganwadis, increasing the number of schools with proper girls’ toilet facilities, and boosting vaccination of bovine animals against Foot and Mouth Disease.

At the district level, the campaign will work on five major areas such as increasing the number of babies weighed at birth, improving tuberculosis case reporting from both public and private hospitals, ensuring regular health and nutrition days in villages and urban areas, improving girls’ toilet facilities in schools, and expanding animal vaccination coverage.

NITI Aayog has encouraged districts and blocks to organise launch events and continuous outreach activities to keep the momentum strong.

Local administrations will prepare three-month action plans, track progress every month, run awareness and behaviour change campaigns, and conduct regular field visits to monitor implementation.

The central government, state governments and concerned ministries will work closely with NITI Aayog to strengthen planning, build capacity and improve service delivery.

The overall goal of Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 is to bring visible and lasting improvements in the quality of life in the country’s most underdeveloped regions.

--IANS

