NITI Aayog draws roadmap to boost India’s circular economy

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) NITI Aayog has launched three reports on Enhancing Circular Economy in End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs), Waste Tyres and E-waste and Lithium-ion Batteries in India.

These reports analyse challenges in the circular economy ecosystem in India and provide recommendations for infrastructure development, sector formalisation, strengthening the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, and enhancing economic potential for revenue generation, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Electronic and electrical equipment, along with lithium-ion batteries and automotive vehicles, will play a pivotal role in powering digitalisation, enhancing mobility, and the broader energy transition.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales increased from 50,000 in 2016 to 2.08 million in 2024, and the government seeks to attain a 30 per cent share of EVs in total vehicle sales by 2030. Consequently, demand for Lithium-ion Batteries is projected to surge from 29 GWh in 2025 to 248 GWh by 2035, the statement said.

The number of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) in India is expected to increase from 23 million in 2025 to 50 million by 2030. Also, E-waste is expected to rise from 6.19 MMT in 2024 to 14 MMT by 2030. There are significant challenges of sustainable management of ELVs, waste tyres, e-waste and lithium-ion batteries.

This makes a circular economy for these sectors not just an environmental necessity but a strategic imperative, central to realising the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of sustainable and inclusive growth, the statement explained.

Developed through extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including line ministries, regulators, industry, and knowledge partners, these reports offer a timely and comprehensive review of current challenges, along with actionable recommendations to fast-track the transition to the circular economy. These will improve resource efficiency, strengthen material security, and enhance sustainability in India, the statement said.

The reports were discussed at the International Material Recycling Conference (IMRC) organised by the Material Recycling Association of India in Jaipur on January 22.

The conference and exposition focused on bringing Indian and International Recyclers under one roof for networking and showcasing their business interest, products, technologies, services, new innovations and perspectives.

Over 3,000 delegates and more than 200 exhibitors participated in the event.

The three reports can be accessed at:

https://niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2026-01/Enhancing-Circular-Economy-of-End-of-Life-Vehicles-ELVs-in-India.pdf

https://niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2026-01/Enhancing-Circular-Economy-of-Waste-Tyres-in-India.pdf

https://niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2026-01/Advancing-Circular-Economy-of-Waste-Electronic-and-Electrical-Equipment-Ewaste-and-Lithium-Ion-Batteries-in-India.pdf

