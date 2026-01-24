NFR achieves 8.4 pc rise in freight loading

Guwahati, Jan 24 (IANS) Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) works tirelessly to serve its customers. The railway ensures prompt delivery of essential commodities to end users, railway officials said on Saturday. ​

​NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that during December 2025, NFR achieved a total freight loading of 0.952 million tonnes (MT). This marks an 8.4 per cent increase over the same period last year. ​

Cumulatively, up to December of the current fiscal year, NFR loaded 8.250 million tonnes. This surpasses last year’s achievement of 7.729 million tonnes and marks a 6.7 per cent growth. ​

Sharma said that several commodities achieved significant growth in December 2025 compared to the same month last year. ​

Cement loading surged by 148.0 per cent. Fertiliser loading rose by 350.0 per cent. Dolomite loading increased by 14.6 per cent. Container loading recorded a 13.3 per cent jump. ​

In the 'Others' segment, stone chips increased by 92.6 per cent. Miscellaneous loading improved by 350.0 per cent. This indicates higher demand and more movement of construction-related materials across the region. ​

Consistent growth in freight loading reflects rising economic activity in the region. This upward trend has strengthened the region’s economy and contributed to NFR’s revenue. ​

Moving forward, NFR remains committed to advancing technology. This will enhance service reliability and efficiency, and ensure sustained growth in freight transportation, the CPRO said. ​

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati. It operates across the Northeastern states, seven districts of West Bengal, and five districts of North Bihar. ​

Sharma said that in December, 1,287 freight-carrying rakes were unloaded across the zone. This registers a growth of 8.7 per cent compared to the 1,184 rakes unloaded in December 2024. ​

