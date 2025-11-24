New labour reforms to strengthen worker rights, improve ground-level outcomes: Trade unions

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Trade unions have welcomed the Centre's newly implemented labour reforms, saying the changes will strengthen worker rights, improve social security, and bring about visible improvements at the grassroots level across both organised and unorganised sectors.

According to Bumba Mukherjee, the President of the National Front of Indian Trade Unions in West Bengal, these reforms are a major stride forward for workers' welfare.

"These labour reforms are truly in the interest of workers. Whether in the organised or unorganised sector, every worker has been considered," Mukherjee told IANS.

He said that workers aged above 40 years will henceforth get free health checkups, which are expected to improve long-term access to healthcare for millions of workers.

ESIC coverage, which was not compulsory for units employing less than 10 employees, has now been extended to all such units, Mukherjee added.

"This will significantly enhance social security and employee benefits," he said.

Highlighting one key change, like employment for gig and platform workers, Mukherjee added that until now, employees working for various platforms like Ola or Swiggy never got appointment letters.

"Now, the Central government has made appointment letters compulsory for all. These appointment letters will specify terms and conditions of the job, thus bringing transparency and giving more rights to the employee," he said.

Rakesh Mani Pandey, National General Secretary, National Front of Trade Unions, echoes the sentiment.

"Overhauling these outdated, colonial-era labour laws is long overdue."

"These changes are welcome and clearly beneficial for workers. They bring large sections of the workforce into the mainstream," he said.

Pandey mentioned that, in most workplaces, minimum wages and appointment letters are not issued, and worker names are kept out of the official records.

"The new laws will help curb such practices and ensure accountability," he added.

He also welcomed the move to reform gratuity rules.

"Earlier, gratuity was available only after five years of service. Under the new codes, workers will be eligible after just one year. This is a major step toward ensuring financial security," he said.

Now that the new labour codes are in force, trade unions believe the reforms will be a key modernisation factor for India's labour ecosystem, significantly improving protection for millions of workers.

