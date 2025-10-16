Nestle India’s Q2 profit falls over 17 pc to Rs 743 crore

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Nestle India, the country’s leading FMCG company, on Thursday reported a 17 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter of current financial year (Q2 FY26), posting Rs 743 crore compared to the same period last fiscal (Q2 FY25).

Despite the fall in profit, the company’s revenue from operations grew 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,643 crore.

Expenses during the quarter rose 13 per cent to Rs 4,617 crore. Nestle India’s EBITDA margin for the quarter came in at 21.9 per cent, slightly lower than 22.8 per cent in the corresponding period last financial year.

The Maggi maker’s total sales increased 10.9 per cent year-on-year, with domestic sales rising 10.8 per cent -- reflecting steady demand in the Indian market.

The company attributed this double-digit growth to strong volume performance.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 1,028.52 crore, while earnings per share (EPS) was Rs 3.90.

EPS in the same period last year was Rs 3.88, after adjusting for a significant exceptional income from business divestitures.

Nestle India highlighted that its Milk Products and Nutrition segment showed mixed performance, with some areas growing while others remained muted.

However, the company expressed optimism about improving underlying trends in certain segments.

"The Milk Products and Nutrition product group had mixed performance, with certain segments showing growth while others exhibited muted performance. Nonetheless, we are encouraged by the improving underlying trends in some segments," Nestle India said.

The Powdered and Liquid Beverages segment, led by NESCAFE, delivered another quarter of strong double-digit growth.

NESCAFE continued to lead the coffee category, gaining market share and increasing household penetration, according to the company.

"The Powdered and Liquid Beverages product group delivered another quarter of high double-digit growth. NESCAFE continued to lead the coffee category, gaining market share and increasing household penetration," it said.

--IANS

pk