Nepal bans Telegram app over financial frauds, lack of cooperation

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) on Friday ordered all telecom service providers in the country to block access to the Telegram messaging app.

This decision came after months of repeated warnings and requests from the Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police, which flagged the app as a tool for financial fraud and money laundering.

In a statement, the NTA confirmed the directive, stating that the decision was taken in response to serious concerns raised by security agencies.

“As online frauds through Telegram continue to rise in Nepal, and the app is reportedly involved in crimes such as money laundering, all telecom service providers are directed to immediately block Telegram,” NTA stated.

The authority stated that fraud schemes through Telegram have recently surged. These include fake job offers, crypto scams, and other deceptive tactics.

The Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and other key officials held meetings to discuss the issue.

After being briefed on several cases of money laundering linked to Telegram, the Prime Minister’s Office sent an official letter to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, asking for immediate action.

Another major reason behind the ban was Telegram’s refusal to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The Ministry tried to contact Telegram’s official representative but couldn’t find a local focal point.

On Friday, it wrote to the NTA requesting the block. Soon after, the authority instructed all telecom and internet providers to cut off access to the app.

Telegram has long been criticised for being unsafe and for not sharing user data with authorities.

Countries like China have already banned the app due to similar concerns. The controversy surrounding Telegram grew further after its co-founder, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France in August 2024.

Durov, who also co-founded the Russian social network VK, was arrested at Le Bourget Airport and later indicted on multiple charges, including complicity in the distribution of child exploitation material and drug trafficking.

He was barred from leaving France and placed under judicial supervision. Durov’s arrest led to major protests by free-speech activists and Telegram users.

In March 2025, a judge allowed Durov to temporarily leave France, and he left the country within the same month.

--IANS

pk/uk