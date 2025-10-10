NeGD sign pact to extend strategic advisory and technical support to Bharat Taxi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd - Bharat Taxi -- have formalised their collaboration through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed at extending strategic advisory and technical support in the areas of platform integration, cybersecurity, privacy, compliance and governance, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Friday.

Under the agreement, the Digital India Corporation will undertake an advisory engagement with Bharat Taxi, a pioneering cooperative-driven national ride-hailing initiative.

Further under this collaboration, NeGD will help the Bharat Taxi platform by providing platform integration and technical architecture.

This will help the integration of the ride-hailing platform with national digital platforms such as DigiLocker, UMANG, and API Setu to enable seamless identity verification and service delivery.

The government body will also help Bharat Taxi in security, compliance and infrastructure to ensure adherence to the Centre's data protection norms and cybersecurity standards and advise on robust technical infrastructure.

Additionally, NeGD will provide governance and programme management support, leveraging its institutional experience in designing and implementing large-scale national platforms and offer advisory inputs on user interface design, multilingual capabilities.

"India’s mobility landscape is set for a major transformation with the upcoming launch of Bharat Taxi in December 2025. The step aims to transform the mobility ecosystem with a cooperative-driven, transparent, and citizen-first ride-hailing platform," the ministry said.

Through this partnership, the NeGD reaffirms its commitment to building secure, interoperable and inclusive digital public platforms that drive India’s digital governance objectives and empower citizens at scale.

Bharat Taxi, a first-of-its-kind cooperative-driven, citizen-first national ride-hailing initiative, is to be launched in December 2025.

Earlier this week, the NeGD and the National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL) signed an MoU to enhance and integrate digital document management for businesses and government entities.

NeGD functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), while the NeSL is an information utility regulated by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

--IANS

aps/vd