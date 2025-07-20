Nearly 70 pc of Rajasthan’s power capacity comes from renewable energy: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Almost 70 per cent of Rajasthan’s power capacity is now sourced from renewable energy, with over 35.4 gigawatts installed, 29.5 gigawatts from solar and 5.2 gigawatts from wind, according to Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi.

The state is now a beacon of hope, energy independence, and self-reliance, said the minister while inaugurating the 435 megawatt Gorbea Solar Power Project, developed by Zelestra India, in Rajasthan.

He described the Gorbea project as a shining example of what is possible through visionary leadership and honest intent. “With every megawatt we generate, we are not just producing power, we are building a New India,” he remarked, adding that the project reflects the speed and scale of change.

The Gorbea Solar Power Project, delivered in under eight months, spans 1,250 acres and is backed by a 25 year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

It will generate 755 gigawatt hours of clean electricity annually, powering approximately 1.28 lakh homes and reducing nearly 7.05 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

The minister highlighted that the project has turned farmers into partners in India’s energy journey, as the land used has been leased from them, offering stable income. “Our farmers are no longer just food providers. They are now energy providers as well,” he said.

During construction, over 700 local workers were employed, contributing to livelihood generation and skill development. Joshi also noted that the entire evacuation infrastructure, including the on-site substation and a 6.5 kilometre transmission line, was completed in just five months.

The project uses advanced solar panels (TOPCon bifacial mono PERC modules) and over 1300 robotic cleaning units to maintain peak performance. Joshi called this a world-class facility and urged broader adoption of such technologies.

Referring to his visit to IIT Bombay, the Minister spoke about ongoing work on Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells and encouraged Zelestra and Rajasthan officials to explore pilot projects using this next-generation solar technology. He said such innovations could significantly boost energy yields in high-irradiance states like Rajasthan.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, over 49,000 rooftop installations have been completed in Rajasthan, with more than Rs 325 crore in subsidies disbursed. He urged faster implementation, given the 2.7 lakh applications already received. Under PM-KUSUM, nearly 1.45 lakh solar pumps have been installed.

The minister said that India has already achieved its target of 50 percent installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, five years ahead of the 2030 deadline.

—IANS

na/