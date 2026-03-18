Nearly 65 pc of India office supply to come from tech parks by 2026-27

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Around 65–68 per cent of the projected office supply in India during 2026–27 is expected to come up within integrated technology parks, a report showed on Wednesday.

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A report by CBRE said this suggested a rise from 54–58 per cent in 2024–25. India’s total office stock is also projected to cross the 1 billion sq ft mark this year.

The report also noted that 2025 was the strongest year for the office market in terms of both leasing and supply.

“Annual gross absorption rose to a record 83.1 million sq ft for the third consecutive year, while new supply touched an all-time high of 58.9 million sq ft, up 10 per cent year-on-year,” according to the CBRE report.

City-wise, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad together accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total leasing activity during the year. Moreover, these cities contributed 69 per cent of global capability centres (GCCs) leasing.

In 2025, GCCs accounted for around 39 per cent of total office absorption, leasing about 32.8 million sq ft across major cities, according to the report.

The report said GCCs are expected to expand further in 2026, with a greater focus on high-complexity R&D roles and global product ownership. R&D-focused GCCs have grown 1.3 times faster than overall GCC setups in India since 2020.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO at CBRE, said the increasing share of supply within integrated tech parks reflects alignment between developer strategies and evolving occupier needs.

He said GCCs are expanding into areas such as research and development and product ownership, making high-quality real estate a key factor in attracting and retaining talent.

“Preference for integrated tech parks remains strong among GCCs. Around 65 per cent of such occupiers expect to expand their portfolios by at least 10 per cent by 2027,” according to the report.

--IANS

ag/na