Nearly 3 crore rural homes completed under PMAY‑G: Centre

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) A target of 4.15 crore houses had been allocated under Phases I and II of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana‑Gramin, with 3.90 crore houses sanctioned and 2.99 crore completed, the government said on Tuesday.

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A cumulative fund transfer of Rs 4,03,886 crore has been made to ensure timely resources for construction and beneficiary support across states. The scheme is on course to reach a cumulative target of 4.95 crore houses by 2029, an official statement said.

The beneficiary‑led scheme has been strengthened through geo‑tagging of houses with time and date-stamped photographs. This digital record allows real‑time monitoring of progress and ensures that houses are built as per guidelines.

Further, AI‑driven monitoring tools have been included to support anomaly detection and Aadhaar face authentication to bolster transparency and prevent fraud.

Convergence with schemes such as the Viksit Bharat‑Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), Swachh Bharat Mission‑Gramin, Self‑Help Groups, Jal Jeevan Mission and PM‑Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has empowered beneficiaries.

PMAY‑G has been designed as a beneficiary‑led programme, where families take ownership of building their homes and financial assistance is released directly into the beneficiary’s bank account.

"Over the past ten years, PMAY‑G has demonstrated consistent performance, with year-wise completions indicating its capacity to maintain steady progress across various phases," the statement said.

“By using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning tools, monitoring has become sharper, fraud prevention stronger, and implementation more credible. These innovations ensure that every house built is genuine and every beneficiary verified,” the statement said.

AI models identify attributes of houses such as walls, roofs, doors, and windows from photographs uploaded. The system recommends the most appropriate final photograph for approval, ensuring that only genuine and complete houses are marked as finished.

Beneficiaries are verified through Aadhaar‑based, AI‑enabled face authentication, ensuring that only eligible households receive support and strengthening the credibility of the database.

Advanced features such as eye‑blink and motion detection are used during beneficiary verification of the scheme. These checks confirm that the authentication process is live and genuine, preventing impersonation or misuse.

—IANS

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