NE sees major railway milestones in FY 2025-26​

Guwahati, March 31 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved several significant milestones during the financial year 2025-26, reaffirming its commitment to improving connectivity, advancing modernisation, enhancing passenger comfort, and driving regional development across the Northeast, officials said on Tuesday.​

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NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that as part of its expansion drive, the railways introduced 20 pairs of new train services, including premium, semi-premium, and conventional trains, thereby strengthening connectivity within the region and with the rest of the country.​

In a major boost to operational efficiency, NFR increased the speeds of 35 trains, resulting in a cumulative saving of 675 minutes in travel time, with an average reduction of about 19 minutes per train. ​

Simultaneously, the railway achieved 100 per cent electrification, contributing to Indian Railways’ mission of sustainable and energy-efficient operations, while enhancing line capacity and improving overall train handling efficiency.​

The commissioning of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line marked a historic development for Mizoram, with passenger services receiving an overwhelming response and several trains recording over 100 per cent occupancy. ​

Freight operations also gained momentum, including the transportation of cement, stone chips, automobiles, and other goods. ​

Milestones such as the first inward automobile rake at Sairang, freight operations at Molvom in Nagaland, and the first-ever full-rake loading at Mendipathar in Meghalaya have significantly boosted regional trade, market access, and economic opportunities.​

NFR also witnessed major advancements in infrastructure and modernisation, including the introduction of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connecting Howrah and Guwahati, along with new Amrit Bharat and Linke Hofmann Busch-equipped train services. ​

The commissioning of the Murkongselek-Sille section will further enhance connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.​

Additionally, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, several stations are being redeveloped with modern amenities. ​

Haibargaon Railway Station in Assam is emerging as a model station blending contemporary infrastructure with local heritage, while Kamakhyaguri Railway Station in West Bengal has already been upgraded with improved passenger-friendly facilities.​

Alongside operational achievements, NFR has taken steps to strengthen healthcare and educational infrastructure by upgrading railway hospitals with modern equipment and enhancing railway schools with better infrastructure and digital learning environments. ​

These initiatives reflect NFR’s holistic approach towards development, ensuring not only better passenger services but also improved welfare for employees and their families, while driving inclusive growth across the Northeast region, Sharma stated.​

--IANS

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