NCDC disburses Rs 49,799 crore to boost India’s cooperatives in 2025-26

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) has maintained its strong growth trend by disbursing a robust amount of Rs 49,799.06 crore to various co-operatives nationwide from April to October 2025 during the current financial year, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

NCDC, a statutory organisation under the Ministry of Cooperation, has, over the years, demonstrated a strong and sustained commitment to strengthening India’s cooperative ecosystem through continuous financial support.

The Corporation’s disbursements have grown impressively from Rs 5,735.51 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 95,182.88 crore in 2024-25, reflecting its expanding outreach across sectors.

A total of Rs 4823.68 crore was disbursed to women cooperatives between FY 2021-22 and FY 2024-25, strengthening women’s participation in the cooperative sector.

Cumulatively, as of March 2025, NCDC extended Rs 33,311.79 crore financial assistance to cooperative sugar mills across India.

NCDC has played a key role in the success of Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited, the Lahoul Potato Growers Cooperative Society in Himachal Pradesh, the Jharkhand Women’s Self-Supporting Poultry Cooperative Federation, and the Vitthalrao Shinde Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana in Maharashtra - these cooperative models exemplify the strength and reach of India’s cooperative movement.

The objectives of NCDC are promoting, strengthening and developing farmer cooperatives for increasing production, productivity and instituting post-harvest facilities

It also provides assistance for the development of cooperatives in sectors of processing, storage, cold chain, and marketing of agricultural produce and the supply of seeds, fertiliser and other agricultural inputs.

In addition to agricultural initiatives, NCDC supports income-generating cooperatives across various non-farm sectors such as weaker section activities, which include dairy, livestock, handloom, sericulture, poultry, fishery, scheduled caste and scheduled tribes, women cooperatives, etc.

Besides, NCDC provides financial assistance to the cooperative sector for their economic development and social upliftment through NCDC-sponsored schemes and various GoI schemes implemented by NCDC

In addition to promoting inclusivity and equity, NCDC has extended Rs 57.78 crore in loans over the last four years (FY 2021-22 to FY 2024-25) to SC/ST cooperatives, ensuring that the benefits of cooperative development reach every section of society.

Through this sustained increase in financial support, NCDC has broadened its developmental footprint, enabling cooperatives to upgrade infrastructure, strengthen value chains, and diversify into high-growth sectors.

The notable rise in disbursements reflects not only growing demand for cooperative-led development but also NCDC’s enhanced institutional capacity to deliver timely and targeted credit. Collectively, these interventions demonstrate NCDC’s pivotal role in advancing an inclusive, market-responsive, and self-reliant cooperative ecosystem in India, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/uk