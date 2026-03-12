Naveen Patnaik hails Odisha’s No 1 rank in Fiscal Health Index 2023-24

Bhubaneswar, March 12 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik on Thursday hailed the prudent fiscal management during his government, which he said transformed Odisha from bankruptcy into one of the country’s leading states economically.

Expressing satisfaction over NITI Aayog’s second annual edition of the “Fiscal Health Index” report, in which Odisha topped the country for 2023–24, Patnaik said the achievement reflects the strong financial discipline maintained during his tenure.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik stated that it was a moment of pride for all that Odisha not only led the nation but also was comprehensively ahead, with a score of 73.1 compared to the second-ranked state, Goa, which achieved a score of only 54.

Targeting the state government, Patnaik wrote, “It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that Odisha has charted this journey from near bankruptcy in 2000 to lead the chart in every parameter, which no #DoubleEngine govt could achieve in the country.”

He said that, from a precarious fiscal situation when the BJD assumed power to becoming the top performer in fiscal health, Odisha’s journey reflected vision and transformative governance under the principles of #5T, a governance initiative launched by CM Patnaik, focusing on Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Timeliness, and Transformation to improve public service delivery.

“Highlight of our governance can be seen in every parameter of fiscal health - whether it is quality of expenditure, revenue mobilisation, fiscal prudence, or reducing loan burden - emerging as an exemplar state,” added Patnaik.

Thanking the people of Odisha for being partners in this transformative journey of the state, Patnaik further noted that the sustained fiscal stability during his tenure empowered the state to invest in many people-centric initiatives, including disaster management, infrastructure development, irrigation projects, poverty alleviation initiatives, as well as funding the food security scheme - without waiting for handouts from the Centre.

“But now I am worried about the way the Odisha double-engine govt is mismanaging finances, pushing the state on the path of bankruptcy, and pushing back the development momentum by 25 years. May good sense prevail,” alleged Patnaik.

