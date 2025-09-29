Nagaland varsity develops cost-effective, eco-friendly fishing trap for sustainable hill-stream fishing

Kohima, Sep 29 (IANS) A research team from Nagaland University, the lone Central varsity in the state, has designed and patented an innovative fish trap called ‘BR Fishing Trap’ made entirely from locally-available bamboo and plastic fishing gut.

University officials said that this eco-friendly, low-cost device is uniquely built to support fishing in hill streams and cage culture fish farms, offering a promising alternative to expensive, market-based gears.

The innovation has been patented in the United Kingdom, strengthening Nagaland University’s growing reputation for research-driven societal solutions.

The work was carried out by Pukhrambam Rajesh Singh and Bendang Ao, both Assistant Professor of Department of Zoology, Nagaland University.

Their research focussed on studying the diversities of Ichthyofauna and plankton in the Milak and Dikhu rivers of Nagaland’s Mokokchung District. During the study, the team faced challenges as fishing equipment was either expensive or unavailable in local markets, leading the researchers to collaborate with local bamboo weavers, leading to the creation of the ‘BR Fishing Trap’.

Congratulating the researchers, Nagaland University Vice Chancellor Professor. Jagadish K Patnaik, said, “Our University is committed to solutions that connect research with real-life challenges of our people. The ‘BR Fishing Trap’ is not just an innovation but also a symbol of how indigenous knowledge and local resources can drive sustainable growth.”

Patnaik said that this invention will benefit communities directly while showcasing Nagaland’s contribution to global sustainable practices.

The Unique Features of the BR Fishing Trap: Unlike most traps with one or two entry points, the ‘BR Fishing Trap’ has four circular entrances (one on each side), making it highly efficient. These four entrances are 6 inches in diameter each, one on every side. Notably, one of these entrances is removable, making it easy to release fish and clean the trap.

The BR Fishing Trap is box-shaped and lightweight measuring 22x8 inches, it is easy to install, transport and clean and it is durable and pest-resistant bamboo strips and plastic thread construction make it robust, long-lasting, and resistant to rot.

The Trap will be effective in both rivers and cage culture fish farms making it a versatile user. Highlighting the unique aspects of the innovation, Pukhrambam Rajesh Singh, said, “Fishing in our hill streams often depends on market-based gears which are costly and not always suitable. By designing this trap with local bamboo weavers, we created a solution that is not only cost-effective and durable but also empowers local craftsmanship. We hope it inspires more community-driven innovations.”

Beyond its ecological advantages, the BR Fishing Trap also holds strong socio-economic potential, a university official said.

He said that by relying on locally-available materials and skills of traditional bamboo artisans, it can encourage regional enterprise development, job creation, and livelihood security in fishing communities across Nagaland and beyond.

--IANS

sc/rad