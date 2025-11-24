Nagaland CM calls for strengthening ‘One Crop, One Village’ initiative for better business viability

Kohima, Nov 24 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday stressed the need to further strengthen the ‘One Crop, One Village’ initiative and expressed satisfaction with the progress of cluster farming, noting that commercial viability improves when villages cultivate selected crops collectively.

The Chief Minister, while launching the Coffee Table Book of the 24th Dr T. Ao Inter-District Football Trophy, encouraged the promotion of avocado and persimmon, informing the Kohima District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) that 12,000 avocado seedlings had already been distributed.

The Coffee Table Book was released during the Kohima DPDB meeting-cum-Advent Christmas held at Phezou Resort, Tuophema Village in Kohima.

He urged expansion of coffee cultivation, particularly in the northern areas, where Nagaland’s coffee is gaining demand for its aroma, flavour and organic qualities.

Rio reminded the gathering to work with the resources the land provides, emphasising that Nagaland’s soil is fertile and ideal for organic production and also stressed the importance of fostering stronger relationships with farmers.

He urged the officers and departments to understand the farmers, their interests and their land so that government initiatives can be implemented more effectively.

The Chief Minister welcomed members to his native village and reflected on Tuophema’s history, noting that its ancestors migrated from Chiechama. He recalled stories of early settlers, including his father and several villagers who served in the army and were recognised as World War II veterans.

During the review meeting, the Agriculture Department presented updates on the cluster-based farming model, noting that while agriculture remains a way of life in Nagaland, efforts are being made to shift to a more business-oriented approach to improve farmers’ income.

The department highlighted ginger, potato, red rice, king chilli, maize, millet, garlic, rice bean and Job’s tears as crops showing strong market potential, with Kezoma cited as an example for its successful Millet Festival.

The Horticulture Department officials briefed the Board on crop suitability across different parts of the district, explaining that kiwi and persimmon are suited to the western and southern areas, citrus to the northern belt, and oranges to the Kohima Sadar region.

It informed the Board that the ‘One Crop One Village’ model was first piloted in Khonoma and that field visits have shown promising scope for expanding kiwi cultivation.

Despite climate variability affecting yields, the department and farmers are adopting measures to mitigate the impact, and ongoing schemes under MIDH (Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture) and various Pradhan Mantri Krishi programmes continue to support community-driven agricultural initiatives.

The meeting also discussed the proposal to conduct future DPDB meetings in alternative locations across the district.

Members agreed that decentralising meetings would allow closer interaction with villagers, enable on-site departmental reviews, and strengthen service delivery and grievance redressal through subordinate officers.

The meeting was attended by Minister, Women's Resource Development and Horticulture, Salhoutuonuo Kruse.

