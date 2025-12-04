Nagaland: Buyers-suppliers meet at Hornbill Festival promotes indigenous products

Kohima, Dec 4 (IANS) As part of the ongoing 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, a ‘Buyers & Suppliers Meet’ was held on Thursday to boost the marketing of local and indigenous products.

Officials said that with 24 buyers from across India and 22 MSMEs from Nagaland, the two-day event offers a strong opportunity to build lasting, scalable relationships.

The Department of Industries and Commerce, in association with Nagaland Industrial Development Corporation (NIDC), organised the Buyers & Suppliers Meet 2025 at Bamboo Hall, Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.

Speaking at the launching programme, Advisor for Industries and Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu, said that the ‘Buyers & Suppliers Meet 2025’ under the RAMP Project of the Union Ministry of MSME, and welcomed the buyers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs, noting their shared commitment to strengthening India’s MSME ecosystem and showcasing Nagaland’s vibrant enterprises.

She highlighted Nagaland as the ‘Land of Festivals’, where culture and craftsmanship inspire innovation. The state’s weavers, artisans, farmers, food processors and start-ups, she said, embody resilience, creativity and the enduring Naga spirit.

Jakhalu emphasised that the meet is more than a marketplace, saying it is a catalyst for collaboration and long-term partnerships.

The Advisor stressed that connecting small businesses to strong market networks creates significant economic and social impact. She also outlined sectors where Nagaland holds competitive strength, artisanal fruit beverages, herbal and organic teas, diverse food-processing products, and eco-friendly handicrafts and handloom items, each reflecting quality, sustainability and cultural identity.

Jakhalu noted that the meet can transform cultural richness into a market opportunity and supports sustainable livelihoods.

The government, she said, aims to enhance MSME competitiveness, enable market access and integrate Nagaland’s products into wider value chains. Beyond institutional goals, she underscored the importance of a spirit of collaboration, with buyers as mentors and partners, and entrepreneurs as innovators eager to evolve.

Secretary, Industries & Commerce Kumar, Ramnikant, in his address, noted that the meet, held under the government of India’s RAMP project, is a strategic step toward turning policy into partnership and potential into prosperity.

He highlighted Nagaland’s cultural richness and entrepreneurial spirit, stressing that the state is not merely a source of raw materials but a centre of innovation rooted in tradition. Its strengths, from skilled artisans to unique products like King Chilli and herbal teas, form a distinctive competitive advantage.

He added that strengths alone are not enough, sustainable market linkages are essential and explained that the government is working to foster long-term strategic partnerships, positioning buyers as collaborators in shaping quality standards, design and scalable production.

Director Industries and Commerce, P. Tokugha Sema, acknowledged the presence of 24 distinguished buyers from reputed firms from different parts of the country, whose participation reflects growing national recognition of Nagaland’s identity-driven products.

The official also acknowledged the 22 MSMEs from Nagaland -- artisans, food processors, farmer-led units and micro-enterprises, whose work showcases the state’s craftsmanship and innovation.

He stated that the areas of buyer interest, including handloom, handicrafts, home decor, artisanal foods, herbal teas and processed products, align closely with local strengths. The platform, he said, provides opportunities for product evaluation, discussions on supply terms and alignment with market standards.

