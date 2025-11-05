Myntra ‘GlamStream Fest’ set to build India’s most vibrant fashion and beauty ecosystem

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) Leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle platform Myntra has announced ‘Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025’ — one of India’s first-ever festivals where fashion, beauty and music meet pop culture.

Taking place on November 16 at MMRDA Grounds here from 3.00 pm onwards, ‘Myntra GlamStream Fest’ marks a defining cultural moment that reimagines the intersection of style and self-expression, the company said in a statement, adding that tickets are now available for purchase on BookMyShow.

“Myntra GlamStream Fest is the next step in our journey of building India’s most vibrant fashion and beauty ecosystem. What began as a creator-led celebration has now evolved into a large-scale cultural experience where shoppers, creators, brands, and artists come together under one roof. It’s a space where fashion, music, and beauty collide, a true reflection of how India experiences style and self-expression today,” said Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra.

Headlining the festival will be Himesh Reshammiya, whose electrifying performance will set the stage for an unforgettable evening. He will be joined by an exciting lineup of artists to be announced soon, the company informed.

The debut edition of the festival will feature some of the most loved brands, top musical acts, and some of the country’s most influential creators and celebrities, creating a vibrant celebration of India’s fashion, beauty, and cultural landscape.

“From new launches and handpicked collections to curated experiences by cult-favourite brands, along with compelling offers and gifts, attendees are in for a treat like no other,” according to Myntra.

Inspired by global cultural movements yet rooted in a distinctly Indian identity, ‘Myntra GlamStream Fest’ captures the spirit of creative freedom, a space where music and pop culture get loud, and fashion and beauty get louder.

Born from the highly popular ‘Myntra Creator Fest’ and Myntra’s deep-rooted creator associations, ‘Myntra GlamStream Fest’ represents the event’s grand evolution into a larger-than-life cultural celebration.

It expands the scope for the country’s fashion, beauty, and lifestyle ecosystem to come together at a single, immersive event designed for India’s fashion-forward audience, especially Gen Z.

According to the company, ’Myntra GlamStream Fest’ promises the best of fun, fashion, music, and food.

—IANS

na/