Mutual fund SIP inflows rise 4 pc to Rs 29,361 crore in September

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows in India rose in September, with investors putting in Rs 29,361 crore, a 4 per cent increase from Rs 28,265 crore in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday.

Midcap funds attracted the highest equity inflows at Rs 5,085 crore, followed by smallcap funds with Rs 4,362 crore.

Sectoral and thematic funds received a more modest inflow of Rs 1,220 crore, while ELSS funds and dividend yield funds experienced outflows of Rs 307 crore and Rs 167 crore, respectively.

Debt mutual funds witnessed significant outflows of Rs 1.01 lakh crore in September, a sharp rise from Rs 7,979 crore in August.

Among debt sub-categories, overnight funds, medium to long duration funds, long duration funds, and dynamic bond funds recorded inflows, with overnight funds seeing the highest contribution at Rs 4,279 crore.

Multi Asset Allocation funds received the largest inflows at Rs 4,982 crore, while conservative hybrid and arbitrage funds recorded outflows.

Other schemes, including index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), performed strongly, with monthly inflows jumping 67 per cent to Rs 19,056 crore in September from Rs 11,436 crore in August.

Gold ETFs were particularly popular, attracting Rs 8,363 crore during the month.

Overall, open-ended mutual funds saw an outflow of Rs 42,815 crore in September, compared to an inflow of Rs 52,501 crore in August.

Despite this, the total assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds in India grew marginally by 0.57 per cent, reaching Rs 75.35 lakh crore in September from Rs 74.93 lakh crore in August -- reflecting steady investor confidence in the mutual fund market.

According to experts, while the pace of inflows softened, the overall trend continues to reflect sustained investor confidence in equities, supported by steady SIP contributions and retail participation.

“Investors remained undeterred by intermittent market volatility and global uncertainties, reaffirming their long-term commitment to equity investing,” market experts said.

--IANS

pk