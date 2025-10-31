Mumbai property registrations to touch 11,200 in Oct, stamp duty collections at Rs 1,004 crore

Mumbai: Mumbai is projected to record approximately 11,200 property registrations in October 2025, with stamp duty collections estimated at Rs 1,004 crore, a report said on Friday.

On a YTD basis till October, property registrations observed a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while revenue grew by 11 per cent YoY during the same period due to sustained buyer confidence, the report from real estate services firm Knight Frank.

Meanwhile, there will be a 14 per cent decline in registrations year-on-year and a 17 per cent drop in revenue for October due to a high base and the shift in festive calendar, the report said.

While lower than last year, numbers remained in a respectable range, holding above the 11,000 mark, the real estate services firm said.

Residential deals continued to dominate, accounting for about 80 per cent of total registrations during the month.

Mumbai recorded over 1,23,141 property registrations till October 2025, contributing more than Rs 11,151 crores to the state exchequer during this period.

“Mumbai’s housing market continues to display depth and stability through 2025. While October saw a moderation from last year’s festive-driven high base, the city still recorded over 11,000 registrations, underscoring resilient underlying demand,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

“Mumbai’s housing market reflects structural strength supported by steady end-user demand. The moderation in year-on-year growth is largely a function of the festive timing rather than any real market correction, highlighting the consistency and maturity of demand across segments,” Baijal said.

Homes priced below Rs 1 crore dominated the sales and increased their share to 48 per cent from 45 per cent a year earlier. The Rs 1–2 crore category held steady at 31 per cent, while the Rs 2–5 crore segment eased slightly to 16 per cent.

Transactions worth over Rs 5 crore stayed flat at 6 per cent, pointing to consistent but limited luxury activity, the report noted.

--IANS