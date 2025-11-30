Mumbai property registrations mark best Nov since 2013, revenue up 12 pc

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) The real estate market in Mumbai recorded its strongest November since 2013, supported by rising demand for residential properties and steady market confidence, a new report said on Sunday.

According to Knight Frank India, the city -- covering areas under the BMC -- registered 12,219 properties in November 2025, marking a 20 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.

Stamp duty collections also rose 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,038 crore -- reflecting sustained buying momentum.

On a month-on-month basis, registrations increased by 5 per cent, while stamp duty collections remained stable.

From January to November 2025, Mumbai recorded 1,35,807 property registrations, contributing more than Rs 12,224 crore to the state government.

During this period, registrations grew 5 per cent year-on-year and revenue increased 11 per cent, showing the city’s solid real estate activity throughout the year.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said that Mumbai’s residential market has maintained its strong momentum.

He noted that the 20 per cent annual rise in registrations and 12 per cent growth in revenue reflect steady demand across segments and a clear shift toward higher-value homes.

With over 1.35 lakh registrations in eleven months, Baijal said the market now operates at a structurally higher level with consistent monthly activity.

He added that the stability in both sales volumes and revenue indicates a mature demand cycle and continued buyer confidence.

Demand for higher-priced homes continued to rise in November. Properties priced above Rs 5 crore made up 7 per cent of total registrations, compared with 5 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, the share of homes priced below Rs 1 crore declined due to affordability pressures. The mid-range segment of Rs 2–5 crore held steady, while homes priced between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore saw their share increase from 31 per cent in 2024 to 33 per cent in 2025.

