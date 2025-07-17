Mumbai has most young entrepreneurs in India under age 30: Report

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) The financial capital has emerged as the top city in India for young entrepreneurial talent, with 15 entrepreneurs featured in the ‘Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U30 List 2025’ launched on Thursday.

The report celebrates 79 of India’s most promising business leaders under the age of 30, who are shaping the future across sectors like technology, finance, healthcare and more.

The list is part of the first edition of the ‘Uth Series’, a joint initiative by Avendus Wealth and Hurun India.

Among the standout names is Kaivalya Vohra, the 22-year-old Co-founder of Zepto, based in Mumbai. He is the youngest entrepreneur on the list and a symbol of India’s rising quick-commerce sector.

Another notable young achiever is Devika Gholap, aged 28, the youngest woman on the list. She is leading advancements in digital pathology through her work at OptraSCAN.

The average age of the featured entrepreneurs is 28, showing how early India’s young leaders are stepping into positions of influence.

A majority of them -- 66 out of 79 -- are first-generation founders -- highlighting a new era of self-made success in the country’s business landscape.

These entrepreneurs are not only building successful companies but are also creating large-scale impact.

Together, they employ over 64,000 people and have raised more than $5.2 billion in equity funding.

The most popular sector is software products and services, followed by consumer goods and financial services.

Service-led companies dominate, making up over 60 per cent of the featured businesses, according to the list.

According to Apurva Sahijwani, MD and CEO of Avendus Wealth Management, today’s young entrepreneurs are not only scaling businesses faster but also thinking globally from day one.

She says the Uth Series is a way to support and understand the journeys of India’s next generation of business leaders.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, added that the U30 list is proof of the maturity, resilience and ambition of today’s young Indian entrepreneurs.

“Their success shows that innovation is no longer tied to legacy -- it’s driven by bold ideas and a determination to build,” Rahman added.

--IANS

pk/na