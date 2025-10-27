Mumbai-based Vinyl Chemicals’ Q2 net profit falls 44 pc

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited on Monday reported a sharp fall of 43.86 per cent in its profit for the second quarter of FY2026 (Q2 FY26).

The Mumbai-based company’s net profit declined to Rs 2.88 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 5.13 crore in the same quarter last financial year (Q2 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose slightly by 1.03 per cent to Rs 151.89 crore, up from Rs 150.34 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, higher expenses weighed on the company’s bottom line. Total expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 149.28 crore from Rs 144.44 crore a year earlier, as per its regulatory filing.

Earnings per share (EPS) also fell to Rs 1.58 in Q2, compared to Rs 2.80 in the corresponding quarter last financial year -- a drop of about 43.57 per cent.

For the half-year ended September 2025, the company posted a profit of Rs 7.33 crore, down 27.06 per cent from Rs 10.05 crore in the first half of the previous financial year.

Revenue for the six-month period slipped marginally by 0.93 per cent to Rs 303.12 crore, the company said in its filing.

The company’s Board of Directors approved these financial results at its meeting held on October 27.

Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited, incorporated in 1986, is part of the Parekh Group. The company is primarily engaged in trading Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), which is used in industries such as paints, adhesives, and textiles.

It imports chemicals from global suppliers and distributes them across India. The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and follows established corporate governance practices.

The shares were trading flat at Rs 282.65, up by Rs 0.55 or 0.19 per cent. In last five days, the shares have delivered flat return of Rs 0.35 or 0.12 per cent to investors.

In last one month, the shares have delivered a negative return of Rs 4 or 1.39 per cent, as per the official data.

