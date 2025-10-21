Muhurat trading a time to reflect on trust, knowledge and India’s growth story: Industry experts

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Industry leaders and market experts on Tuesday described this year’s Muhurat trading session as a moment to reflect on trust, knowledge, and discipline -- the core values that shape India’s financial journey.

They emphasised that investing is not just about creating wealth but about actively participating in India’s remarkable economic growth story.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said that Muhurat trading symbolises new beginnings and reinforces the spirit of responsible investing.

“Muhurat Trading is a time to reflect on the values that shape our financial journey, including trust, knowledge, and discipline. Investing is not only about creating wealth but about participating in India’s remarkable economic growth story,” Chauhan said.

He added that as more investors enter the capital markets, building awareness and making informed decisions will be crucial for long-term prosperity.

Chauhan reaffirmed NSE’s commitment to creating a transparent and inclusive market environment that fosters trust and growth for all participants.

During the special Muhurat trading session on Diwali, Indian stock markets edged higher, extending their gains for the fifth consecutive session.

The Sensex ended 62.97 points, or 0.07 per cent higher, at 84,426.34, while the Nifty 50 rose 25.45 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 25,868.60.

Vikram Kasat, Head of Advisory at PL Capital, said that the market opened on a positive note, supported by firm global cues.

“Asian markets traded higher, and a strong overnight rally on Wall Street lifted investor sentiment. Selective buying was seen in banking, IT, and auto counters, though profit-booking in metals and FMCG capped gains,” Kasat noted.

He added that broader market participation remained healthy, signalling a balanced undertone for the start of the new trading year.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, said Muhurat Trading 2025 reflected cautious optimism compared to the subdued tone seen last year.

“Broader participation improved, supported by festive consumption and firm domestic flows. The Nifty index is currently trading slightly above its long-term average, suggesting limited downside,” he said.

--IANS

pk