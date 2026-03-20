MSMEs, start-ups key to defence strength and self-reliance: MoS Sanjay Seth

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) MSMEs and start-ups are playing a crucial role in strengthening India’s defence capabilities and safeguarding national interests, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said on Friday.

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The National Defence Industries Conclave (NDIC) 2026 concluded in the national capital after two days of detailed discussions on advanced manufacturing technologies and boosting industry participation in defence production.

Addressing the valedictory session, Sanjay Seth highlighted that MSMEs, start-ups and innovators are emerging as key drivers of India’s defence ecosystem.

“Their growing role is helping enhance the capabilities of the armed forces and protect the country from evolving security challenges,” he said.

The conclave, organised by the Department of Defence Production, brought together stakeholders from across the defence sector, including MSMEs, Defence Public Sector Undertakings, private companies, policymakers and academia.

The discussions focused on strengthening India’s manufacturing base and accelerating the use of modern technologies.

Sanjay Seth described MSMEs and start-ups as “brand ambassadors of innovation” and said they are playing a central role in achieving the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India a global defence manufacturing hub, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed confidence that India will achieve its targets of Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports and Rs 3 lakh crore in defence production by 2030.

He also pointed to the record allocation of Rs 7.85 lakh crore to the defence ministry in the Union Budget 2026-27 as a major opportunity for industry players, especially smaller firms and innovators.

Speaking at the event, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar said the conclave provided a platform for direct engagement between industry, government and academia.

“The discussions helped identify technology gaps, collaboration opportunities and ways to strengthen supply chains in the defence sector,” he noted.

The event featured several sessions on key areas such as artillery systems, naval technologies, armoured vehicles, advanced materials, missile systems and defence maintenance.

--IANS

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