MSMEs most powerful platform for job creation: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) MSMEs are the most powerful platform for job creation and if India is to become prosperous, there is nothing more effective than MSMEs, according to Minister for MSME, Jitan Ram Manjhi.

The minister said that MSMEs make a significant contribution to the economy.

“They strengthen prosperity and after agriculture, MSMEs are the sector contributing the most to economic growth. They play a crucial and decisive role,” he said while interacting with the MSME beneficiaries who were invited as ‘Special Guests’ to witness the Republic Day Parade 2026.

Hundred beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, 199 artisans trained under the Khadi Vikas Yojana, 50 beneficiaries of the SRI Fund and 50 best-performing women artisans under the Mahila Coir Yojana, along with their spouses, were invited by the Ministry of Defence as ‘Special Guests’.

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for MSME, said, “Today, seeing all of you, I feel as if I am witnessing a ‘Mini India’.”

“You have come from different regions; we are all united as one. I would like to thank Prime Minister, as it is because of his leadership that you are getting this opportunity. Various schemes are being formulated so that all of you can benefit from them, and through training and skill development, continuous efforts are being made to help you move forward,” said Karandlaje.

S.C.L. Das, Secretary, Ministry of MSME, said that the country is progressing because of their efforts.

“We are united in diversity, and the Ministry of MSME will remain continuously connected with you so that other beneficiaries may also move forward. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to you,” Das said.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme is a holistic initiative aimed at providing end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople engaged in 18 traditional trades.

The Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund is a flagship initiative to empower MSMEs and promote the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

