MPCB reduces approval & renewal period for industrial consent letters by 50 pc: Officials

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Under the state government's Ease of Doing Business policy, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), on Tuesday, reduced the approval and renewal period for industrial consent letters by 50 per cent, government officials said.

The time required for granting approval for setting up industries, issuing consent letters, and renewing them for red, orange and green category establishments in the state has been reduced by more than 50 per cent.

This decision aims to provide relief to industrial establishments in the state.

"In line with the Central government's Ease of Doing Business policy and the state government's Developed Maharashtra 2047 policy, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has reduced the earlier 30 days approval period to 15 days for granting consent to set up Green Category industries, to commence operations, and for renewal of their consent. For Orange Category industries, the time limit of 45 days for granting consent to establish has been reduced to 24 days. Similarly, the earlier 60 days period for commencing operations or renewing consent in this category has now been reduced to 24 days. For Red Category industries, the earlier 60 days period for consent to establish, 90 days for consent to operate, and 120 days for renewal of consent have now been reduced to just 40 days," the MPCB said in a statement.

According to the MPCB, reducing the approval time required for setting up industries, commencing operations, and renewing consent is expected to greatly contribute to the state's industrial growth.

Earlier, substantial relief had also been provided to industrial establishments by including 850 industries under the White Category and an additional nine industries under the Blue Category (total 17 categories).

The MPCB took this decision following the recommendations of a study committee after its visits to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to study their consent management systems.

"Although Maharashtra is already a leading state in industrial development considering the number of industries, the Board has implemented this decision to further accelerate growth by ensuring that industries receive approvals for various processes in the shortest possible time," the statement said.

"With the implementation of a faceless online computerised system and significantly reduced approval timelines, it is expected that industrial investment in the state will receive a strong boost, Member Secretary M. Devender Singh said.

He added that the Board always takes proactive steps to grant necessary permissions to industries in the shortest possible time for their growth and prosperity as the Board's objective is to act as an "Industry Friend" for businesses.

