MP secures 4,000 MW power supply agreements worth Rs 60,000 crore from three companies

Bhopal, Jan 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has taken a significant step towards ensuring full electricity supply across the state with the signing of power supply agreements for 4,000 megawatts of new thermal power generation capacity.

The agreements were exchanged on Tuesday, in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The deals involve major players, including Adani Power Limited, Torrent Power Limited, and Hindustan Thermal Projects Limited, with the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited.

Under the agreements, 1,600 MW has been allocated to Torrent Power Limited with a proposed investment of Rs 24,000 crore, 800 MW to Adani Power Limited with Rs 24,000 crore investment, and 800 MW to Hindustan Thermal Projects Limited involving Rs 12,000 crore.

An additional 800 MW is available under the greenshoe option, bringing the total to 4,000 MW. The overall investment is estimated at around Rs 60,000 crore.

The Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company had invited tariff-based competitive bids for procuring 3,200 MW from new plants within the state, with the greenshoe option for an extra 800 MW.

The successful bidders formed special-purpose vehicles to execute the projects. These projects will be developed on the design, build, finance, own, and operate model and are planned to be set up in the Anuppur district.

Power supply from these new plants is expected to commence from 2030, significantly boosting the state's overall power availability.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised the critical role of electricity in the state's progress. He described electricity as essential as life itself, stating that just as life sustains all bodily functions, adequate and reliable power is vital for industrial growth, development, and daily activities.

These agreements, he said, will lay a strong foundation for sustainable development by guaranteeing 100 per cent supply to meet the state's electricity demand.

The new power plants are anticipated to generate direct and indirect employment for approximately 8,000 people, contributing to rural and urban livelihoods in the region.

