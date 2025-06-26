‘MP Rise 2025’ to push investments, jobs and skill

Bhopal, June 26 (IANS) The city of Ratlam (western Madhya Pradesh) is set to host a landmark event on June 27, as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurates the MP Rise 2025 Conclave -- a major initiative aimed at accelerating industrial growth, skill development, and employment generation across the state.

The event will spotlight not only local MSMEs but also large-scale investments in the region. Ratlam is known for its gold business. Also, Ratlami Sev does have a GI (Geographical Indication) tag.

The GI tag for Ratlami Sev was granted by the Government of India in 2019, specifically recognising its origin and unique characteristics from Ratlam.

Sev is a popular Indian snack made from chickpea flour (besan) and spices, deep-fried into crispy, noodle-like strands.

Organised by the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, the conclave will bring together more than 2,500 participants, including entrepreneurs, investors, bankers, and youth from across Madhya Pradesh, according to an official statement.

The event will feature the launch and foundation-laying of 18 industrial units in Ratlam and surrounding districts, with a combined investment exceeding Rs 858 crore.

These projects are expected to create around 3,000 jobs.

In addition, 27 new industrial ventures will receive land allotments and letters of intent, signalling a strong push for investment in the Ratlam-Malwa region.

Chief Minister Yadav will also distribute job offer letters to trained youth and facilitate the disbursement of loans worth Rs 2,419 crore under various self-employment schemes, including PM SVANidhi, Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana, and Stand-Up India.

More than two lakh beneficiaries are expected to receive assistance through these and other welfare programmes.

A key highlight of the conclave will be the signing of Memorandums of Understanding between a private company ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is a government-backed initiative in India aiming to democratise e-commerce by creating an open and inter-operable network and the National Skill Development Corporation, aimed at fostering MSME growth and aligning local skills with global standards.

An exhibition accompanying the conclave will showcase over 100 stalls featuring ODOP (One District One Product) and GI-tagged items, MSME innovations, and inspiring self-employment success stories.

With the theme “Successful Entrepreneurs, Prosperous Industry, Inclusive Growth", the event will include three technical sessions focused on investment policy, ease of doing business, and skill development.

The conclave is expected to act as a catalyst for balanced regional development, generating fresh opportunities for youth, women entrepreneurs, and investors.

Chief Minister Yadav is also scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with industrialists and virtually inaugurate District Trade and Industry Centre offices in Niwari, Agar-Malwa, and Raisen, further strengthening the state's industrial ecosystem.

