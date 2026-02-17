MP projects over 11 pc GDP growth during FY 25-26, real growth over 8 pc, per capita income at Rs 1.7 lakh: Economic Survey

Bhopal, Feb 17 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government tabled the Economic Survey for 2025-26 in the state Assembly on Tuesday, presenting advance estimates that highlight strong economic performance and sectoral progress in the state.

Read More

Reacting on the robust growth across several sectors in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that with financial discipline, transparent governance, and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the economy of the state has strengthened significantly.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices is estimated at Rs 16,69,750 crore for the financial year 2025-26, marking an 11.14 per cent increase from Rs 15,02,428 crore in the previous year.

"At constant prices of 2011-12, the GSDP stands at Rs 7,81,911 crore, reflecting a real growth of 8.04 per cent over Rs 7,23,724 crore," the state's economic survey said.

Per capita net income has risen significantly over the years from 2011-12 to 2025-26, reaching Rs 1,69,050 at current prices and Rs 76,971 at constant prices, compared to Rs 38,497 in both measures back in 2011-12, indicating a notable improvement in real income levels for residents.

In terms of sectoral composition of Gross State Value Added at current prices, the primary sector holds a share of 43.09 per cent, the secondary sector 19.79 per cent, and the tertiary sector 37.12 per cent.

At constant prices, these shares are 33.54 per cent for primary sector, 26.18 per cent for secondary sector, and 40.28 per cent for tertiary sector.

The primary sector's value grew to Rs 6,79,817 crore from Rs 6,33,532 crore, achieving 7.31 per cent growth at current prices.

Within this sector, crops form the largest part at 30.17 per cent, followed by livestock at 7.22 per cent, mining and quarrying at 2.96 per cent, forestry at 2.13 per cent, and fishing and aquaculture at 0.61 per cent.

The secondary sector expanded to Rs 3,12,350 crore from Rs 2,84,125 crore, with growth of 9.93 per cent at current prices and 6.87 per cent at constant prices.

Construction leads here with a 9.22 per cent share, followed by manufacturing at 7.22 per cent, and electricity, gas, water supply along with other utility services at 3.35 per cent.

The tertiary sector recorded the highest growth, rising to Rs 5,85,588 crore from Rs 5,05,679 crore, at 15.8 per cent current prices and 12.07 per cent constant prices.

Trade, repair, hotels and restaurants dominate with 10.35 per cent, followed by other services at 7.8 per cent, real estate and professional services at 4.98 per cent, public administration at 4.96 per cent, financial services at 3.73 per cent, transport and storage at 2.8 per cent, communication and broadcasting at 1.68 per cent, and railways at 0.82 per cent.

These figures underscore broad-based economic expansion in Madhya Pradesh, driven particularly by services alongside steady contributions from agriculture and industry.

--IANS

sktr/khz