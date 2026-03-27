MP: PM Surya Ghar Yojana slashes Damoh residents’ electricity bills

Damoh, March 27 (IANS) PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched to provide free electricity to crores of households across the country, has brought unprecedented gains for the people of the Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh.​

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Tendukheda in the Damoh district is one of the regions witnessing the direct impact of the scheme. Thousands of residents have installed rooftop solar panels ranging up to 3 kilowatts. These solar systems have not only slashed their electricity bills by half but also enabled many families to enjoy nearly free electricity.​

Previously, electricity consumers had to pay inflated bills during the summer season; however, the use of solar panels is set to bring significant relief.​

Many beneficiaries also shared their experiences of slashed electricity bills and increased savings from solar power.​

A beneficiary named Swapnil Jain told IANS that he received information through the Post Office Department regarding the availability of a ₹78,000 subsidy for a 3-kilowatt solar panel system. Ge contacted a vendor to avail of the scheme's benefits and had solar panels installed on his rooftop.​

“The electricity bill, which used to soar to between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000 during the summer months, now stands at a mere ₹400 to ₹500,” he said.​

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that implementing such schemes is crucial to empowering India.​

Another beneficiary, Santosh Yadav, shared that he noticed on his mobile phone that many people were availing the benefits of the 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana’ and followed them by subscribing to the scheme.​

“The electricity bill, which previously used to range between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000, now comes to just ₹400 to ₹500,” he informed.​

Another beneficiary, Santosh Yadav, explained, “The solar panels installed at his home generate approximately 25 to 28 units of electricity per day. This electricity is transferred directly to the electricity department via a smart meter. ​

Subsequently, the electricity department makes an annual payment—corresponding to the total electricity supplied to the grid—directly into the beneficiary's bank account.”​

He added that another feature of the solar panel scheme is the ability to monitor daily electricity generation in real time through a mobile application, which also displays the monetary value of the generated power.​

A key feature of the scheme is that the Central Government provides a subsidy of up to ₹78,000 for the installation of solar panels, which is transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts.

​--IANS

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