MP govt receives investment proposals worth Rs 15,896 crore in 'Tech Growth Conclave'

Indore, Nov 14 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government received investment proposals of worth Rs 15,896 crore during a 'Tech Growth Conclave 2.0' held in Indore, which will create 64,085 new employment opportunities in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday, said that the Madhya Pradesh government is now going to take a new leap in the field of space technology.

He announced that a knowledge and an AI city will be developed on 2,000 acres of land in Bhopal, modelled on modern hi-tech and cyber cities.

"World-class institutions, research centres, and start-ups will come together here, transforming Madhya Pradesh into India's AI hub," CM Yadav said while addressing the conclave at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Thursday.

Chief Minister shared that, for the 'Science City Project', the state government has planed to allot 25 acres of land where facilities for science, innovation, and technological research will be developed.

CM Yadav said that 'Tech Growth Conclave' marks a historic step toward placing the state at the forefront of India's emerging technology map.

"The state's progressive policies, strong infrastructure, investor-friendly environment, and skilled human resources have made Madhya Pradesh a centre of attraction for global investors," he added.

During the conclave, the Chief Minister issued letters of intent for land allotment to nine companies for promoting investment and industry development.

"These units will bring a total investment of Rs 10.61 crore and create around 740 new jobs," he said in statement.

Meanwhile, the state government also signed seven MoUs with different industries to boost investment and employment generation.

These will bring about Rs 800 crore in investment and create 10,500 new jobs.

Later, Chief Minister inaugurated the 'Drone Data Repository', the initiative which is expected to promote the use of drone-based data in land management, urban planning, forest conservation, irrigation, and disaster management.

He also unveiled the draft of Madhya Pradesh's Space Tech Policy–2025, aimed at making the state a leader in India's space technology economy.

The policy will open new avenues for research, investment, employment, and economic as well as scientific advancement.

--IANS

pd/khz