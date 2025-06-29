MP CM Mohan Yadav to hawk state’s investment potential in Gujarat

Bhopal, June 29 (IANS) In a strategic bid to strengthen economic ties and attract industrial investment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is set to address an 'Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' in Gujarat's Surat on Sunday.

The event marks the second major outreach under the state’s flagship 'Industry and Employment Year 2025' campaign, following an earlier successful engagement in Bengaluru.

“Today, I will be participating in the interactive session on 'Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' organised in Surat, Gujarat, to invest in our Madhya Pradesh, a land of infinite possibilities,” the Chief Minister wrote on his X handle.

Organised by the Government of Madhya Pradesh's Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion (DIPIP), the session aims to position the central Indian state as a key investment destination by directly engaging with the robust industrial community of South Gujarat.

The region, known for its dynamic textile, chemical, and diamond manufacturing sectors, presents a promising landscape for economic collaboration. The Chief Minister will present the state’s long-term industrial development roadmap, focusing on infrastructure growth, single-window clearances, and sector-specific incentives.

One-on-one meetings with leading industrialists will highlight targeted partnership opportunities across priority sectors such as “textiles and apparel, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and gems and jewellery”.

The session will include a presentation of “18 newly unveiled sectoral policies”, aiming to simplify investment processes and spur employment generation. A promotional film titled 'Infinite Possibilities in MP' will be screened to illustrate the state’s proactive policy framework, land availability, and rapidly improving logistics network.

Madhya Pradesh recently made significant strides in ease of doing business rankings, owing to reforms in environmental clearances, labour laws, and industrial land banks -- developments expected to resonate with the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Gujarat.

Principal Secretary Raghavendra Kumar Singh will deliver a detailed presentation on investment facilitation steps, followed by testimonials from industrialists who have successfully scaled operations in Madhya Pradesh. South Gujarat Zonal Council Chairman and Director of Praveen Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Hetul Mehta, will extend the formal welcome.

According to DIPIP sources, Madhya Pradesh recorded a 40 per cent increase in approved industrial proposals in FY2024-25, with major investments flowing into the pharmaceutical and renewable energy sectors.

The outreach in Surat is intended to further this momentum by tapping into South Gujarat’s innovation-driven manufacturing clusters. With a pan-India investment roadshow strategy in place, including upcoming events in Pune, Hyderabad, and Dubai, the Yadav-led administration is pushing to transform Madhya Pradesh into a “next-generation industrial hub” supported by skilled manpower, affordable land, and policy-driven governance.

